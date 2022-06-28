Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 12,864 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,981. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

