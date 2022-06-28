Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

