Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 110,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

