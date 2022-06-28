Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $30.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

