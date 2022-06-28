Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,369. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

