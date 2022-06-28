Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GIS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

