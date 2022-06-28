Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 945 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

ZTS traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.32. 21,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,960. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.