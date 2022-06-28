Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03. The company has a market capitalization of $306.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

