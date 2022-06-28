Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 375 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. WESCO International comprises 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

