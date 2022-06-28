Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 268.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 143,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 16,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

