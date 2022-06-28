Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.