Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

