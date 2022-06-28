Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 479,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,283 shares of company stock worth $2,180,815. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

