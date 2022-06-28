Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given New €34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €33.61 ($35.76) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.91) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

