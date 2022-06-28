Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

