Financial Comparison: Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telia Company AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 3 4 3 0 2.00

Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 372.44%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 13.85% 15.29% 5.12%

Volatility and Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million N/A -$520.82 million N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.55 $1.36 billion $0.67 11.64

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.