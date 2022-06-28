Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.