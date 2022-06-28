Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3,338.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

