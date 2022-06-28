Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.