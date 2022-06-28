Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

