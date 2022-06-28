Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.58 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

