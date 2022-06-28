First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 100,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,847. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
