First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 100,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,847. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

