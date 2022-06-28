First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 5.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,314. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

