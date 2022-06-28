First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.68. 2,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,358,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.