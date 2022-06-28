Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Cut to £156 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from £161 ($197.52) to £156 ($191.39) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.16) to £138 ($169.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($165.01) to £138.20 ($169.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($196.17) to £126 ($154.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13,955.00.

PDYPY stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

