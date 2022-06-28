Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72). Approximately 14,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.07. The stock has a market cap of £116.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.27.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.