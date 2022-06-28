Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 247,186 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 640,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.