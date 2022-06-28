FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $26.02 on Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and $93.07 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $26.02 or 0.00127887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.72 or 0.95000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 331,217,886 coins and its circulating supply is 135,348,550 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.