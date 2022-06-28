Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Down 23.5%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 145,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 50,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.
Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)
Recommended Stories
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.