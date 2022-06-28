Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 2,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. 492,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 192,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,443 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

