Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1.10 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

