GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $334.64 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $334.64 million and $2.82 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00020523 BTC on major exchanges.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,265 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

