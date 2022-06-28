Gather Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Gather has a market cap of $1.31 million and $259,371.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

