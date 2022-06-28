Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 34,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,671,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

