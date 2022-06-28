Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.65. 209,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,934,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

