Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.73. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,618 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Global Blue Group worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

