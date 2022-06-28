Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

