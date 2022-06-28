Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 59,073 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

