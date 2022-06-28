Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,898 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.