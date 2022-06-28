Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 25,229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

