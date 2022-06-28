Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.