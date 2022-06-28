Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 432 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $3,822,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

