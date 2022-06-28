Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.