Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.