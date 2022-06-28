Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTEC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter.

