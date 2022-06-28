Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GRMC traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,909. Goldrich Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Goldrich Mining (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldrich Mining (GRMC)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.