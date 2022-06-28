Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 15,344 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth $215,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,818,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 2,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The firm had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

