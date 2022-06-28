Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.44. 6,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,867. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

