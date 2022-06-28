Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

SFM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,211. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.