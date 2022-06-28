Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,191. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 7.95.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $3,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,306 shares of company stock worth $12,989,917. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

